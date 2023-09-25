(Alliance News) - Premia Finance Spa reported Monday that it reported consolidated sales revenues of EUR2.7 million in the first half, down more than 10% from EUR3.0 million in 2022.

Consolidated Ebitda was EUR149,653, down 73 percent from EUR545,754 as of June 30, 2022.

Consolidated Ebit was EUR56,242, down 88% from EUR479,700 as of June 30, 2022.

Consolidated net income is EUR13,548 down 96% from EUR329,466 as of June 30, 2022.

Consolidated net financial position was negative and EUR928,776 as of June 30, compared to negative EUR1.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Premia Finance on Monday closed flat at EUR3.14 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

