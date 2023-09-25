Premia SA, formerly Pasal Real Estate Development SA, is a Greece-based real estate investment and management company. The Company's main activities include land and property development, commercial properties financing and construction, properties lease and sale, as well as the provision of consulting and management services in the real estate sector. The Company's portfolio consists of more than 20 assets primarily in the logistics sector (logistics centers), big-box commercial assets (industrial properties, commercial properties, plots), assets in the social infrastructure sector (schools), and serviced apartments.