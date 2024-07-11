Athens, July 11th, 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

PREMIA PROPERTIES (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to Regulation (ΕU) 596/2014

delegated regulation (ΕU) 2016/1052 and according to art. 49 of L. 4548/2018 and further to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders dated 20.11.2020, as it has been modified according to the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of its Shareholders dated 31.05.2024, it proceeded through the member of Athens Stock Εxchange

"Pantelakis Securities S.A.", during the meeting held on 08.07.2024 with the acquisition of 2,500 own shares at a weighted average price €1.1780 per share of an aggregate value €2,945.00 and during the meeting held on 09.07.2024 with the acquisition of 7,810 own shares at a weighted average price €1.1753 per share of an aggregate value €9,178.94

Premia R.E.I.C. 59, Vas. Sofias Avenue, GR 115 21 Athens, Greece

HCMC License No 4/949/5.4.2022, GCR No: 861301000, www.premia.gr