INVITATION of the Shareholders in Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Société Anonyme under the trade name "PREMIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIETE ANONYME" General Commercial Register (GEMI) No.: 861301000 Tax Number: 094321237 Following its resolution taken in its meeting of May 9th, 2024, and in accordance with the provisions of the law and the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors invites the Shareholders of the Company "PREMIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SOCIETE ANONYME" at the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held at 11:00 hours of Friday May 31th, 2024. The General Meeting will be held at the premises of the company in Athens at 59, Vassilissis Sofias Ave. in the meeting room of the 2nd floor, in order to discuss and make decisions on the following items on the agenda: AGENDA Approval of the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 2023, along with the Board of Directors' Annual Report and the Auditors' Report. Approval of dividend distribution and provision of relevant authorization to the Board of Directors 3.Approval, pursuant to article 108 of law 4548/2018, of the overall management for the financial year 2023 and discharge of the auditors. 4.Election of Auditing Company for the financial year 2024 statutory audit and relevant authorization. Election of the Company's Independent Valuer for the financial year 2024 and relevant authorization . Approval of remuneration and compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2023 and pre-approval of the remuneration and compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2024. 7.Submission for discussion and voting by the General Meeting of the Remuneration Report for the year 2023. Election of new members of the Board of Directors and appointment of independent non executive members. Determination of the type of the Audit Committee, the term, number and qualifications of its members in accordance with article 44 paragraph 1 c. b) of Law 4449/2017 and election of a new Audit Committee. Approval of the free offering of new common registered shares of the Company to the beneficiaries as provided for in the Incentive Program as incorporated in the Remuneration Policy and approved by the Annual General Meeting on 10.12.2021 and granting authorizations to the Board of Directors. Increase of the Company's share capital by the amount of € 205.844 euro for the offering of free shares to the beneficiaries through capitalization of reserves in accordance with

article 114 of law 4548/2018, amendment of article 5 of the Articles of Association and granting of authorization to the Board of Directors. New incentive plan in accordance with article 114 of law 4548/2018 Extension of the Program of Acquisition of own shares Amendment of the Remuneration Policy Granting of permission, as per article 98 par. 1 of law 4548/2018 to the Members of the Board of Directors and Managers to participate on the board of directors and/or in the management of other companies. Submission of the annual report of the activities of the Audit Committee for the corporate year 2023. Submission of the Report of the Independent Non-Executive Members of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with article 9 par. 5 of Law 4706/2020. Grant of a special permit, in accordance with article 28 par. 4b of Law 2778/1999, as applicable, for the acquisition by the Company of a property belonging to a Company shareholder. Other items In the event that the General Meeting does not achieve the quorum required by Law, the Shareholders are hereby invited to attend an Iterative General Meeting on Friday, June 7th, 2024, at 11.00 a.m., in the meeting room of the Company's building located at the 2nd floor in Athens, 59, Vassilissis Sofias Ave. No additional invitation will be published according the provisions of art. 130 par. 2 of L.4548/2018. According to art. 121 par. 3 and 4, 124 and 128 of L.4548/2018 as in force, the Company informs the shareholders for the below: A. Right to participate and vote at the General Meeting: Right to participate and vote at the general meeting have only the natural persons or legal entities who have the status of shareholder at the beginning of the fifth (5th) day prior to the original general meeting, i.e. on May 26th, 2024 (record date). Exercise of said rights does not presuppose blocking of the beneficiary's shares. Proof of shareholding status may be evidenced by any legal means and in any case based on information received by the Company electronically by ATHEXCSD, if the latter provides registration services, the participating and registered intermediaries in the central securities depository in any other case. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting, based on the confirmations or notices of Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, provided by the intermediary, unless the General Meeting refuses such participation for a material cause, which justifies its refusal, in compliance with the relevant statutory provisions (Article 19 (1), Law 4569/2018 and Article 124, Law 4548/2018). The Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting in person or through a representative. Shareholders wishing to participate in the General Meeting through a representative must send the relevant representation authorization to the Company 48 hours

at the latest before the date of the Ordinary General Assembly, i.e. until 29th of May 2024 11:00 and until the 5th of June 2024 11:00 for the Iterative General Meeting. Each shareholder can appoint up to three (3) representatives. Legal entities participate in the General Assembly by appointing as their representatives up to three (3) natural persons. However, if the shareholder holds shares of the Company, which appear in more than one securities account, this restriction does not prevent that shareholder from appointing different representatives for the shares appearing in each securities account in relation to the General Meeting. A representative acting for more than one shareholder may vote differently for each shareholder. Forms of appointment of proxies are available to the shareholders on the Company's website: http://www.premia.gr/. Forms of appointment as well as of revocation or replacement of the shareholder's representative are submitted to the Company's headquarters at the above address (59 Vas. Sofias street, Athens) or by post. In absence of a statutory provision, the Company cannot accept electronic appointments as well as revocations of shareholders representatives. Remote participation in the meeting through audio-visual and electronic means (teleconference), will be possible in case of emergency for people other than the shareholders, including but not limited to the Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Audit Committee, the Internal Auditor, etc The proxy is obliged to notify the Company according to art. 128 of par. 5 of L.4548/2018 prior to the commencement of the general meeting, of any specific fact, which might be useful to the shareholders, in their assessment of the risk the proxy serving interests other than their own. Conflict of interest may arise in particular in cases where the proxy: a) is a controlling shareholder of the Company or is a legal person or entity controlled by such shareholder; b) is a member of the Board of Directors or in general of the management of the Company or of a controlling shareholder, or of another legal person or entity controlled by such shareholder; c) is an employee or an auditor of the Company or of a controlling shareholder, or of another legal person or entity controlled by a controlling shareholder; d) is a spouse or a first degree relative of a natural person referred to in cases a to c above. B. Minority Rights: According to article 141 of law 4548/2018, the shareholders have the following rights At the request of shareholders representing 1/20 of the paid-up share capital, the Board of Directors is obliged to include additional items in the agenda of the general meeting, provided that the relevant request is received by the Board of Directors at least fifteen (15) days prior to the general meeting. The request to include additional items in the agenda must be accompanied by a justification or by a draft decision to be adopted by the general meeting. The revised agenda must be published in the same manner as the previous agenda, thirteen (13) days before the date of the general meeting and at the same time must be also made available to shareholders on the Company's website, along with the justification

or the draft decision submitted by the shareholders, in accordance with article 123 paragraph 4 of law 4548/2018. Shareholders representing 1/20 of the paid-up share capital, have the right to submit draft decisions which have been included in the initial or revised agenda of the general meeting. Such request must be furnished to the board of directors at least seven (7) days before the date of the general meeting, and said draft decisions are made available to the shareholders according to the provisions of article 123 paragraph 3 of law 4548/2018 at least six (6) days before the general meeting. Following a request submitted to the Company by any shareholder at least five (5) full days prior to the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is obliged to provide to the General Meeting the requested specific information on the Company's affairs, to the extent that this may be useful for the assessment of the items on the agenda. The obligation to provide information does not apply in the event that the information requested is already available on the Company's website, especially in the form of questions and answers.

The Board of Directors may a) respond with the same response to shareholders requests with the same content, b) refuse providing information for substantive ground, as recorded in the minutes. At the request of shareholders representing at least one tenth (1/10) of the paid- up capital which is submitted to the Company at least five (5) full days before the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is obliged to provide to the General Meeting information on the course of the corporate affairs and assets of the Company. The board of directors may refuse to provide such information for substantive ground, as recorded in the minutes. At the request of shareholders, representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up capital, the chairman of the meeting is obliged to postpone the decision-making of the general meeting once only, for all or some issues, setting a day for the continuation of the meeting, the one specified in the shareholders' request, which cannot be more than twenty (20) days from the date of the postponement. The post-adjourned general meeting is a continuation of the previous one and it is not necessary to repeat the formalities of publishing the shareholders' invitation. New shareholders can also participate in this meeting, subject to the relevant participation formalities. At the request of shareholders, representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up capital,, voting on an issue or issues on the agenda is done by open vote. In all the above cases, the shareholders shall prove their shareholder status and with the exception of case iii) the respective number of their shares as held at the moment of the exercise of their right. Such proof of shareholder status is the information received by the company from the central securities depository, if it provides registration services, or through the participating and registered intermediaries in the central securities depository in any other case. C. Information of par. 3 and 4 of article 123 of Law 4548/2018. The full text of the documents and draft decisions to be submitted to the General Meeting as well as the information of par. 3 and 4 of article 123 of law 4548/2018, as in force, are available