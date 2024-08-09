PRESS RELEASE

Athens, 9 August, 2024: PREMIA PROPERTIES REIC ("PREMIA" or "the Company") announces that it has agreed with the legal entity "NTLG HH GREECE SINGLE - MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME", a subsidiary of the Swedish company "NLTG HH Greece AB", to participate in an upcoming share capital increase of PREMIA for an amount up to € 12,500,000 offering a price of € 1.36 per share and under the condition that existing shareholders of PREMIA will not exercise their pre-emption right. The relevant decision and the individual terms thereof shall be resolved by the competent general assembly of the Company to be convened until 31.12.2024 in accordance with all terms set out by the applicable law.