PRESS RELEASE

Sale of property in Votanikos area, Attica for a consideration of € 5.5m

Athens, 31 October 2023

PREMIA PROPERTIES announces the sale of a property located at 166 Orfeos Str. in Votanikos for a consideration of € 5.5m. Based on the latest valuation of the property as of 30.6.2023, its fair value amounts to € 4.1m and there is no debt associated with it.

The sale is in line with the Company's strategy for an active portfolio management aiming to optimize its composition and generate considerable profits through the exploitation of its existing assets.

Mr Konstantinos Markazos, CEO of PREMIA PROPERTIES commented: «We are very pleased for this transaction, as we have managed to unlock value from an asset that we inherited and remained unexploited for a long time. We continue with consistency the implementation of our business plan with a view to optimize management of our portfolio and to create added value to our shareholders.».

PREMIA Properties

PREMIA Properties is a Real Estate Investment Company - REIC (HCMC License No 4/949/5.4.2022). It was established in 1991 and since 2008 its shares are traded in ATHEX. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.premia.gr

Premia R.E.I.C. 59, Vas. Sofias Avenue, GR 115 21 Athens, Greece

HCMC License No 4/949/5.4.2022, GCR No: 861301000, www.premia.gr