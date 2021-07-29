Premia S A : PRESS RELEASE - THE SWEDISH "FASTIGHETS AB BALDER" STRATEGIC PARTNER OF PREMIA PROPERTIES

STRATEGIC PARTNER OF PREMIA PROPERTIES THE SWEDISH GIANT OF

REAL ESTATE "FASTIGHETS AB BALDER"

Committed to the implementation of its strategic and development goals, the management of PREMIA PROPERTIES recently concluded a Share Capital Increase, where FASTIGHETS AB BALDER acquired 17,22% of its share capital. The Swedish giant of Real Estate makes a dynamic entry, for the first time, in the Greek market becoming a strategic investor for

PREMIA PROPERTIES.

FASTIGHETS AB BALDER is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and was founded in 2005. The Company is active in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets in all Nordic countries, as well as Great Britain and Germany. The Company's portfolio is valued at approximately €16.3 bn and consists of mainly residential and commercial real estate assets, of approximately 60% - 40% respectively. As of 30.06.2021, FASTIGHETS AB BALDER held the ownership of 1,458 investment properties, with a total surface area of 4.8 mn square meters. FASTIGHETS AB BALDER, also owns around 60 hotels, making it one of Sweden's largest hotel owner groups.

The business model of FASTIGHETS AB BALDER focuses on long-term ownership, the creation of a stable and recurring cash flows, as well as customer and employee satisfaction. Its investment strategy targets large urban centers since about 80% of its investment portfolio is allocated in capitals and large cities.

The company has more than 800 employees and is listed in the Stockholm Stock Exchange. It is noteworthy to mention a steady upward trend from its foundation till today, documenting an average annual increase in NAV and share price of about 30%.

Mr. Erik Selin is the founder, major shareholder, and Chief Executive Officer of FASTIGHETS AB BALDER. Mr. Selin has a successful track record of about 30 years in the real estate sector. He is globally considered as an expert in its field and is included in the Forbes list/

Mr. Elias Georgiadis Chairman of the Board of PREMIA PROPERTIES made the following statement:

"It is our great honor but also a huge opportunity, the inclusion of a strategic investor, a giant of the European Real Estate such as the company FASTIGHETS AB BALDER, in PREMIA PROPERTIES. The experience, know-how and dynamics of FASTIGHETS AB BALDER are expected to give further impetus to our company but also to accelerate the implementation of our goals. We look forward to starting this new collaboration, and I personally thank Erik Selin for the trust he has shown us. ''

Mr. Erik Selin made the following statement:

"We are very pleased with our new investment in PREMIA PROPERTIES. Knowing Elias Georgiadis, both personally and professionally from the field of Real Estate in Sweden, we trust his vision and the successful strategy he follows for so many years in his business. With this in mind, we chose PREMIA PROPERTIES, a company with great dynamics and impressive growth, but also a market like Greece, which today has excellent growth prospects. "