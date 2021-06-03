Premia S A : CORRECTION - ANNOUNCEMENT - APPOINTMENT OF NEW MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVES

Announcement

Appointment of new management executives

PREMIA Properties announces the appointment of two managers in the investing and property portfolio management, respectively.

Specifically:

Mr Constantinos Pechlivanidis assumes the position of Chief Property Investment Officer as of 1 st August 2021.

August 2021. Mr. Georgios Bakos assumes the position of Asset Management Director as of 1st July 2021.

Mr. Constantinος Pechlivanidis has more than 30 years of experience in real estate investment analysis and development, and in the provision of professional services.

Prior to the assumption of his new responsibilities, he has held positions of responsibility with a number of Greek and multinational companies.

Among others, he has led the real estate and hospitality departments of Arthur Andersen, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Ernst & Young, in Greece.

Mr. George Bakos possesses significant experience in developing and managing real estate properties, commerce and retail, constructions, and consulting, in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. He has held senior management positions in a number of multinational and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange companies. He has been the General Manager of the Sfakianakis Group, Zeritis Group, and Inchcape Holding Hellas/Toyota Hellas. He has also served as the Manager of the Consulting Services at KPMG and as Chief Operational Officer of Plural Hellas. He has studied economics and business administration and is a certified executive coach and trainer.

Kostas Markazos, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement: "PREMIA Properties continues to reinforce its human capital by appointing experienced executives, aiming to create additional value for the company and its customers. Constantinos Pechlivanidis and George Bakos are acknowledged market executives who fit perfectly with our corporate culture and will promote the company's dynamic growth. We wish them every success in their new roles".

Athens, 3/6/2021

