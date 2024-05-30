Premier African Minerals Limited - Mining company based in Togo - Halts production at its new Zulu lithium and tantalum project in Zimbabwe to install an additional conditioning cell. Construction is expected to begin June 10 with assembly of new components to begin June 20. Target completion date is July 10.

The site produces spodumene concentrates at up to 50 tonnes per day, but a new conditioning cell is needed to maintain a grade of SC6. The first shipment from the site produced 350 tons of spodumene concentrate at 4% lithium oxide.

Chief Executive Officer George Roach commented: "The overall component cost for this change is minor and modest in the context of the plant, the resource, the overall operation and the future of Zulu."

Current share price: 0.13 pence

12-month change: down 41%

