Premier African Minerals Limited is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company. The Company focuses to acquire and develop mineral properties. The Companyâs segments include RHA and RHA Mauritius segment, and Zulu and Zulu Mauritius segment. The RHA and RHA Mauritius segment is engaged in the development and mining of wolframite. The Zulu and Zulu Mauritius segment is engaged in the development of lithium and tantalite. The Company has projects in Zimbabwe, Togo, Benin and Mozambique. Its projects include RHA Tungsten Mine, Katete REE Project, Zulu Project, Tinde Project, Lubimbi Project, Pagala Project, Haito Project, Kara-Niamtougou Project, Dapaong Project and Catapu Limestone Project. The Company holds interest in Circum Minerals Limited, the owner of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia. The Company also holds interest in MN Holdings Limited, the operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project in Namibia.

Sector Diversified Mining