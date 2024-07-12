Premier African Minerals Ltd - British Virgin Islands-based mining company focused on Southern Africa - Completes installation on time of additional conditioning tanks at its Zulu lithium and tantalum project in Zimbabwe. Commissioning underway with ore feed expected to start today. Company expects the unit to significantly increase production of spodumene concentrate, from which lithium is sourced, from the site's flotation circuit.
Current share price: 0.093 pence
12-month change: down 82%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.