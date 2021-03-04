Premier African Minerals : Share Price Movement

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

5 March 2021

Premier African Minerals Limited

('Premier' or the 'Company')

Share Price Movement

Premier African Minerals Ltd ('Premier' or the 'Company') notes the recent movement in the Company's share price and the on-line speculation regarding the status of the Company's exclusive prospecting order applications ('EPO') in respect of Zulu Lithium Private Limited ('Zulu') in the context of the publication in the Zimbabwean National Assembly Hansard Volume 47 Number 28 relating to the general status of all exclusive prospecting order applications.

The Company will notify the market as and when the Company receives any official communication pertaining to the status of Zulu's EPO application.

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe and lithium and gold in Mozambique, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. The Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited, the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset.

In addition, the Company holds a 19% interest in MN Holdings Limited, the operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project in Namibia.

