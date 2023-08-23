Premier African Minerals Ltd - Zimbabwe-focused tungsten producer - Notes 81% recovery of spodumene in the Zulu lithium and tantalum project. Says flotation test work has been carried out by the Centurion, South Africa-based Geolabs Global Pty Ltd. Adds installation of RHA Mill at Zulu is underway, with completion and commissioning expected within the next month. Says new target levels should be attainable by November.
Current stock price: 0.44 pence, up 2.3% on Wednesday
12-month change: up 21%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
