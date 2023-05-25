Premier African shares down as process plant commissioned

Premier African Minerals Ltd - Africa-focused minerals and metals project developer - Says its process plant at Zulu lithium and tantalum project is now fully commissioned. The supplier has advised Premier African that the milling and sizing component of the plant requires certain limited modifications to allow for full optimisation to design capacity throughput. It now expects the first spodumene shipments in June, and final optimisation in the fourth quarter of 2023 following plant modifications.

Chief Executive Officer George Roach says: "The process plant is fully commissioned and capable of producing concentrate. The plant supplier has provided details and timelines for this remedial action and pending completion of this work, has advised that expected production of concentrate to June 30 will be 1,376 tonnes and production for July and August will be 1,137 tonnes per month, increasing to 2,359 tonnes in September, 3,577 tonnes in October 2023 and 4,471 tonnes from December 1."

