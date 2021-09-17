Log in
    4934   JP3833690005

PREMIER ANTI-AGING CO., LTD.

(4934)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Premier Anti Aging : 【Delayed】FY2021 4Q Results Briefing Material

09/17/2021 | 04:12am EDT
FY2021

4Q

TSE Mothers 4934

Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd.

２０２１・９・１４

FY2021 4Q Results Briefing Material

  1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
  2. BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
  3. STATUS BY BRAND

INDEX

  1. STATUS BY SALES CHANNEL
  2. PLANS FOR FY2022
  3. APPENDIX

01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

*Premier Wellness Science Co., Ltd. Established in FY2021 2Q and Beianmei (Shanghai) Cosmetics Company established in FY2021 3Q have been included in the scope of consolidation. FY2020 results referenced in this document refer to that of only Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd. whilst FY2021 results include those of the abovementioned two companies. Moreover, sales in

China has been calculated based on the following exchange rate: 1 Chinese yuan = 16.95 yen.

Executive Summary

We finished FY2021 with 32.8 billion yen (160% YOY) in net

sales and 4.6 billion yen (283% YOY) in operating profit. Both overachieved the business forecast we revised earlier in the year.

We acquired new members, especially for Black Balm, thus, the number

of subscribers that contribute to stable revenues grew steadily.

The sales of sitrana, which we are offering mainly in China, has already surpassed 100 million yen monthly despite having launched just 10 months ago.

Next fiscal year (FY2022), we aim to achieve 40 billion yen in net sales (121% YOY) and 6 billion yen in operating profit (128% YOY).

© Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd.

4

02 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Premier Antiaging Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 32 167 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2021 3 424 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net cash 2021 4 985 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 B 1 065 M 1 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
Technical analysis trends PREMIER ANTI-AGING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 13 400,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiyoshi Matsuura President, CEO & Representative Director
Takahiro Totani Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Corporate
Koji Kawabata COO, Director & GM-New Business Development
Takuyuki Fukumoto Independent Director
Sakiko Sakai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER ANTI-AGING CO., LTD.62.42%1 065
L'ORÉAL23.33%251 477
KAO CORPORATION-15.40%29 135
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED12.04%29 121
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-9.41%12 482
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-7.28%10 074