Premier Anti Aging : 【Delayed】FY2021 4Q Results Briefing Material

FY2021
4Q
TSE Mothers 4934
Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd.
２０２１・９・１４
FY2021 4Q Results Briefing Material
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
STATUS BY BRAND
INDEX
STATUS BY SALES CHANNEL
PLANS FOR FY2022
APPENDIX
01 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
*Premier Wellness Science Co., Ltd. Established in FY2021 2Q and Beianmei (Shanghai) Cosmetics Company established in FY2021 3Q have been included in the scope of consolidation. FY2020 results referenced in this document refer to that of only Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd. whilst FY2021 results include those of the abovementioned two companies. Moreover, sales in
China has been calculated based on the following exchange rate: 1 Chinese yuan = 16.95 yen.
Executive Summary
✓ We finished FY2021 with 32.8 billion yen (160% YOY) in net
sales and 4.6 billion yen (283% YOY) in operating profit. Both overachieved the business forecast we revised earlier in the year.
✓ We acquired new members, especially for Black Balm, thus, the number
of subscribers that contribute to stable revenues grew steadily.
✓ The sales of sitrana, which we are offering mainly in China, has already surpassed 100 million yen monthly despite having launched just 10 months ago.
✓ Next fiscal year (FY2022), we aim to achieve 40 billion yen in net sales (121% YOY) and 6 billion yen in operating profit (128% YOY).
