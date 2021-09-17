Premier Anti Aging : 【Delayed】FY2021 4Q Results Briefing Material

✓ We finished FY2021 with 32.8 billion yen (160% YOY) in net

sales and 4.6 billion yen (283% YOY) in operating profit. Both overachieved the business forecast we revised earlier in the year.

✓ We acquired new members, especially for Black Balm, thus, the number

of subscribers that contribute to stable revenues grew steadily.

✓ The sales of sitrana, which we are offering mainly in China, has already surpassed 100 million yen monthly despite having launched just 10 months ago.

✓ Next fiscal year (FY2022), we aim to achieve 40 billion yen in net sales (121% YOY) and 6 billion yen in operating profit (128% YOY).

