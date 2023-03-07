Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Premier Business and Projects Co.
  News
  Summary
    ACDT   JO4101011016

PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.

(ACDT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
1.040 JOD   -.--%
Premier Business and Projects : G.A (ACDT) 2023 03 07

03/07/2023 | 12:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.LTD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS

ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO.LTD

PM 03:15:11 2023-03-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 06-03-2023 03:15:11 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of PREMIER BUSINESS AND

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

PROJECTS CO.LTD cordially invites you to attend the

ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Zoom ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-05 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

will be held at 11:00 on 05-04-2023 at Zoom to discuss

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 06-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Tariq Alrosan

Tariq Alrosan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Premier Business and Projects Co. PSC published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,36 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net income 2021 0,18 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net cash 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 7,69%
Capitalization 1,56 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
EV / Sales 2021 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.
Duration : Period :
Premier Business and Projects Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tariq Hikmat Al-Rousan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bassem Jamil Issa Al-Muasher Chairman
Fares Elias Issa Al-Mouasher Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Ja'far Naji Al-Shami Vice Chairman
Ramzi Saleh Issa Al-Muasher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.-14.05%2
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.52%50 376
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.3.71%20 553
THE CLOROX COMPANY8.34%19 249
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-11.28%10 125
BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.44%3 622