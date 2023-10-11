PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.LTD
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS
ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CO.LTD
PM 04:18:00 2023-10-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 10-10-2023 04:18:00 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that Basim Jameel Muasher
-10-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺮﺸﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻢﺳﺎﺑ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 10-10-2023 shares from company
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023
PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.LTD(10145).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10145)ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
3.814%
57209
147
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
147
57209
3.814%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Tariq Alrosan
Tariq Alrosan :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
financial manager
ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
