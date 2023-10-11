Premier Business and Projects Company PSC, formerly Arab Chemical Detergents Industries, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in investment activities across several sectors, general commodities trading, and purchase and sale of land and property. The Company's subsidiary is Al Mutasadera Lil Tasweeq Wal Tawzee Co Ltd. The Company also holds stake in Henkel Jordan Co, which focuses on the manufacture and distribution of powder and liquid detergents, soaps, and other related hygienic products.

Sector Household Products