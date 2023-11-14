PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.LTD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS

ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO.LTD

PM 03:35:43 2023-11-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-11-2023 03:35:43 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that yousf ahmad qaiseih

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻴﺴﻴﻗ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻒﺳﻮﻳ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 13-11-2023 shares from company

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-11-13

PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.LTD(10145).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10145)ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

1.841%

27618

264

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

264

27618

1.841%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Tariq Alrosan

Tariq Alrosan :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

financial manager

ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

