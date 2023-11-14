PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.LTD
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS
ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﺘﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CO.LTD
PM 03:35:43 2023-11-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 13-11-2023 03:35:43 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that yousf ahmad qaiseih
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻴﺴﻴﻗ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻒﺳﻮﻳ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 13-11-2023 shares from company
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-11-13
PREMIER BUSINESS AND PROJECTS CO.LTD(10145).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10145)ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
1.841%
27618
264
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
264
27618
1.841%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Tariq Alrosan
Tariq Alrosan :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
financial manager
ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
