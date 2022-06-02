Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Premier Development & Investment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDIV   US74049P2011

PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC.

(PDIV)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/31 03:35:23 pm EDT
0.3500 USD    0.00%
05:52pPREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT : Amended - q1 report to march 31, 2022
PU
05/21PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT : Refiling of q1 report for period ended march 31, 2022
PU
05/21PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT : Q1 report to march 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Development & Investment : AMENDED - Q1 REPORT TO MARCH 31, 2022

06/02/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT,

INC.

AMENDED

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

MARCH 31, 2022

DATED:JUNE 2, 2022

1 | P a g e

PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Table of Contents

Disclosure Statement

Page: 3 - 29

Balance Sheet

Page: 30

Statement of Operations

Page: 31

Statement of Cash Flows

Page: 32

Statement of Changes in Stockholders Equity

Page: 33

Notes to the Financial Statements

Page: 34

- 88

Management Discussion and Analysis of Operations

Page: 87

- 166

2 | P a g e

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC.

A Nevada Corporation

848 N. Rainbow Blvd

Suite # 777

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Telephone: (702) 992-0494

Web Site: www.premiergroupinc.us

E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us

SIC CODE: 6790

QUARTERLY REPORT

For the Period Ending: MARCH 31, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

248,600,955

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

248,600,955

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

248,600,955

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

The Company ceased to be a shell company on October 8, 2017.

3 | P a g e

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

As filed by the Company on OTCIQ, the following transfer of our shares were effected:-

1. The Precious Metals High Growth Corp. disposed of 115,000,000 shares of restricted Common Stock on April 21, 2021 to disclosable persons*; and as follows:-

(a) An amount of shares of 115,000.000 restricted Common Stock to Logical Trading, Inc.

*These persons (and their disclosable ownership) are disclosed in Note 7 of this Disclosure Statement.

The Precious Metals High Growth Corp. disposed of an additional 19,920,000 shares of restricted Common Stock to other separate and unrelated parties on April 21, 2021 in two "off market" transactions.

NOTE:All of these shares of Common Stock disposed of in respect hereof are subject to a 2 (Two) year Holding Period in terms of Regulation 144 and from their aforesaid dates of transfer.

  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes.

NONE

Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on March 29, 2001.

The Company is in the development stage. Its activities to date have been limited to capital formation, organization and development of its business plan. The Company has claims to Rare Earth Mining Exploration Properties in New Mexico, the right to acquire options over Oil & Gas Claims in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma as well as now being the largest voting and shareholder interest (15 billion shares of Common Stock) in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP) which has claims to both Gold and Silver Mining Exploration Properties. The Company is very actively engaged in the business of Index Futures Trading.

The Company is ACTIVE in the State of Nevada.

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

4 | P a g e

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:

NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

The Company will be raising its Authorized Share Capital from 250,000,000 to 500,000,000 shares of Common Stock; Par Value: $0.004. The Company will also be raising its Preferred Stock (Par Value: $0.001) from 20,000,000 to 50,000,000 and in order to create three new classes of Preferred Stock; namely Series "A", Series "B" and Series "C" solely in order to capitalize various outstanding Loans to the Company and to provide for upcoming Directors' Remuneration. These Amendments to our Articles will only be effected in June of 2022.

The address of the issuer's principal executive office:

The Reserve

Top Floor

54 Melville Road

Ilovo

Sandton 2196

Republic of South Africa

The address of the issuer's principal place of business:

The Reserve

Top Floor

54 Melville Road

Ilovo

Sandton 2196

Republic of South Africa

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

NOT APPLICABLE

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Premier Development & Investment Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
