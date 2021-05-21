Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Premier Development & Investment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDIV   US74049P2011

PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC.

(PDIV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Development & Investment, Inc. : Confirms That It Has Increased Its Interests In GNCC Capital, Inc.

05/21/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (PDIV.PK) ("The Company" or "Premier") confirms that it has acquired a loan due and payable by GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) and from a third party.  

Premier is already the largest stockholder in GNCC Capital, Inc.

Premier is treating its shareholding in and its loans to GNCC as Investments and will not be seeking to acquire GNCC Capital, Inc.

The amount of this loan acquired was $3,425,081.

Premier has disclosed full details on an OTCIQ Filing today. This Filing clearly sets out Premier's intentions and details our accounting treatment. A link to this Filing: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/284472/content

ABOUT PREMIER:-

Premier holds claims to Rare Earth Mining Exploration Properties in New Mexico, has options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma and holds some 37.68% of the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP) which gives Premier an indirect exposure to their claims to Gold and Silver Mining Exploration Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC.
Telephone: (702) 992- 0494
E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us 

Investor Relations Contact:
E Mail: ir@premiergroupinc.us 
Twitter: @premier-pdiv

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premier-development--investment-inc-confirms-that-it-has-increased-its-interests-in-gncc-capital-inc-301297020.html

SOURCE Premier Development & Investment, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC.
01:13pPREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, IN : Confirms That It Has Increased Its Intere..
PR
05/04PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, IN : Files Its Report For The First Quarter
PR
04/29GNCC CAPITAL, INC.  : Clarifies Two Key Issues
PR
04/12GNCC CAPITAL, INC.  : Files Q2 Report
PR
More news