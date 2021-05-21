Premier Development & Investment, Inc. : Confirms That It Has Increased Its Interests In GNCC Capital, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (PDIV.PK) ("The Company" or "Premier") confirms that it has acquired a loan due and payable by GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) and from a third party.

Premier is already the largest stockholder in GNCC Capital, Inc.

Premier is treating its shareholding in and its loans to GNCC as Investments and will not be seeking to acquire GNCC Capital, Inc.

The amount of this loan acquired was $3,425,081.

Premier has disclosed full details on an OTCIQ Filing today. This Filing clearly sets out Premier's intentions and details our accounting treatment. A link to this Filing: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/284472/content

ABOUT PREMIER:-

Premier holds claims to Rare Earth Mining Exploration Properties in New Mexico, has options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma and holds some 37.68% of the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP) which gives Premier an indirect exposure to their claims to Gold and Silver Mining Exploration Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC.

Telephone: (702) 992- 0494

E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us

Investor Relations Contact:

E Mail: ir@premiergroupinc.us

Twitter: @premier-pdiv

SOURCE Premier Development & Investment, Inc.