Premier Development & Investment : Q1 REPORT TO MARCH 31, 2022

PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC. UNAUDITED QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 DATED:MAY 20, 2022 1 | P a g e

PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Table of Contents Disclosure Statement Page: 3 - 29 Balance Sheet Page: 30 Statement of Operations Page: 31 Statement of Cash Flows Page: 32 Statement of Changes in Stockholders Equity Page: 33 Notes to the Financial Statements Page: 34 - 88 Management Discussion and Analysis of Operations Page: 87 - 166 2 | P a g e

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC. A Nevada Corporation 848 N. Rainbow Blvd Suite # 777 Las Vegas, NV 89107 Telephone: (702) 992-0494 Web Site: www.premiergroupinc.us E Mail: corporate@premiergroupinc.us SIC CODE: 6790 QUARTERLY REPORT For the Period Ending: MARCH 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 248,600,955 As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 248,600,955 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 248,600,955 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: The Company ceased to be a shell company on October 8, 2017. 3 | P a g e

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No: As filed by the Company on OTCIQ, the following transfer of our shares were effected:- 1. The Precious Metals High Growth Corp. disposed of 115,000,000 shares of restricted Common Stock on April 21, 2021 to disclosable persons*; and as follows:- (a) An amount of shares of 115,000.000 restricted Common Stock to Logical Trading, Inc. *These persons (and their disclosable ownership) are disclosed in Note 7 of this Disclosure Statement. The Precious Metals High Growth Corp. disposed of an additional 19,920,000 shares of restricted Common Stock to other separate and unrelated parties on April 21, 2021 in two "off market" transactions. NOTE:All of these shares of Common Stock disposed of in respect hereof are subject to a 2 (Two) year Holding Period in terms of Regulation 144 and from their aforesaid dates of transfer. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes. NONE Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): PREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT, INC. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on March 29, 2001. The Company is in the development stage. Its activities to date have been limited to capital formation, organization and development of its business plan. The Company has claims to Rare Earth Mining Exploration Properties in New Mexico, the right to acquire options over Oil & Gas Claims in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma as well as now being the largest voting and shareholder interest (15 billion shares of Common Stock) in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP) which has claims to both Gold and Silver Mining Exploration Properties. The Company is very actively engaged in the business of Index Futures Trading. The Company is ACTIVE in the State of Nevada. Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: No: 4 | P a g e