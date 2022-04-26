Premier Explosives : Awarding orders/contract

Premie, EHplo/lufll limited
Apri126,2022
To
To
The General Manager
Department of Corporate Relations BSE Limited
The Vice President, Listing Department
Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Mumbai -400 001
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Scrip code: 526247
Scrip Symbol: PREMEXPLN
Dear SirlMadam,
Sub: Updates - Receipt of Order from the Ministry of Defence - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
This is to inform you that we have received an order from Ministry of Defence, Government of the Republic of India for procurement of 50 MM MTV Flares to be delivered within twelve months from the effective date of contract. Further details are as under:
1
Name of the entity awarding the Order(s) Icontract(s)Ministry of Defence, Air HQ (Vayu Bhawan), New Delhi
2
Significant terms and Conditions ofOrder(s) I
3
Whether order(s) IContract(s) have been awarded
Domestic
by domestic I international entity
-
4 Nature of order(s) I Contract(s)
-
5 Domestic or International
Supply of 50 MM MTV Flares Domestic
-
6 Time period within which the order is to beexecuted
Within twelve (12) months from the effective date of contract.
Rs. 57.90 crores (including GST)
No
9
Whether the order(s) I contract(s) would fall withinNorelated party transactions?
This is for your kind information and record.
Thanking you,
