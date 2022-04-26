Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Premier Explosives Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526247   INE863B01011

PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LIMITED

(526247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-24
378.00 INR   -0.22%
03/04Premier Explosives Bags Orders from India's Defence Research and Development Organisation
MT
03/04Premier Explosives Limited Receives Order from Defence Research and Development Organisation
CI
02/15Premier Explosives Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Premier Explosives : Awarding orders/contract

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Premie, EHplo/lufll limited

ACCRE:DIT~O

Apri126,2022

To

To

The General Manager

Department of Corporate Relations BSE Limited

The Vice President, Listing Department

Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Mumbai -400 001

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip code: 526247

Scrip Symbol: PREMEXPLN

Dear SirlMadam,

Sub: Updates - Receipt of Order from the Ministry of Defence - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform you that we have received an order from Ministry of Defence, Government of the Republic of India for procurement of 50 MM MTV Flares to be delivered within twelve months from the effective date of contract. Further details are as under:

1

Name of the entity awarding the Order(s) Icontract(s)Ministry of Defence, Air HQ (Vayu Bhawan), New Delhi

2

Significant terms and Conditions ofOrder(s) I

  • Performance Bank GuaranteeContract(s)

  • GST 18 %

3

Whether order(s) IContract(s) have been awarded

Domestic

by domestic I international entity

  • 4 Nature of order(s) I Contract(s)

  • 5 Domestic or International

    Supply of 50 MM MTV Flares Domestic

  • 6 Time period within which the order is to beexecuted

    Within twelve (12) months from the effective date of contract.

    • 7 Size ofthe order(s)/contract(s)

Rs. 57.90 crores (including GST)

  • 8 Whether promoter I promoter group I groupcompanies have any interest in the entity thatawarded the order(s) I contract (s).

No

9

Whether the order(s) I contract(s) would fall withinNorelated party transactions?

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you,

Regd. Office: "Premier House", # 11, Ishaq Colony, Near AOC Centre, Secunderabad - 500 015. (T.S) INDIA

Fax: C&MD : 040-66146821 DMD: 040-66146839 Project: 040-66146841 Marketing: 040-66146852

Ph: 040-66146801 to 05, Fax: Purchase: 040-2784 3431, E-mail: Investors@pelgel.com

www.pelgel.com

CIN : L24110TG1980PLC002633

Disclaimer

Premier Explosives Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
