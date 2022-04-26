Premier Explosives : Awarding orders/contract

Premie, EHplo/lufll limited

Apri126,2022

To

The General Manager

Department of Corporate Relations BSE Limited

The Vice President, Listing Department

Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Mumbai -400 001

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip code: 526247

Scrip Symbol: PREMEXPLN

Dear SirlMadam,

Sub: Updates - Receipt of Order from the Ministry of Defence - Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform you that we have received an order from Ministry of Defence, Government of the Republic of India for procurement of 50 MM MTV Flares to be delivered within twelve months from the effective date of contract. Further details are as under:

1

Name of the entity awarding the Order(s) Icontract(s)Ministry of Defence, Air HQ (Vayu Bhawan), New Delhi

2

Significant terms and Conditions ofOrder(s) I

• Performance Bank GuaranteeContract(s)

• GST 18 %

3

Whether order(s) IContract(s) have been awarded

Domestic

by domestic I international entity

4 Nature of order(s) I Contract(s)

5 Domestic or International Supply of 50 MM MTV Flares Domestic

6 Time period within which the order is to beexecuted Within twelve (12) months from the effective date of contract. 7 Size ofthe order(s)/contract(s)



Rs. 57.90 crores (including GST)

8 Whether promoter I promoter group I groupcompanies have any interest in the entity thatawarded the order(s) I contract (s).

No

9

Whether the order(s) I contract(s) would fall withinNorelated party transactions?

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you,

