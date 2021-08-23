Log in
    PFBI   US74050M1053

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.

(PFBI)
PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP : ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)

08/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.
ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (PREMIER), HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA (NASDAQ/GMS-PFBI) a $2.1 billion financial holding company with two community bank subsidiaries announced today that it will pay a third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its common stock. At its regularly scheduled August meeting, the board of directors declared a $0.15 per share dividend to common shareholders of record on September 1, 2021. The cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on September 15, 2021.

Certain Statements contained in this news release, including without limitation, statements including the word 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'expects' or words of similar import, constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of Premier expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this press release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Premier disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
