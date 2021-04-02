Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc.    PFBI

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.

(PFBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. - PFBI

04/02/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("PFBI" or the "Company") (PFBI) relating to its proposed acquisition by Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, PFBI shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/premier-financial-bancorp-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-premier-financial-bancorp-inc--pfbi-301261636.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.
04/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Pre..
PR
04/01PREMIER FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/31PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fin..
AQ
03/30PEOPLES BANCORP  : to Acquire Premier Financial in $292 Million All-Stock Deal
MT
03/30SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc.
PR
03/30PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/29ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Premier Financi..
PR
03/29PREMIER FINANCIAL MERGER INVESTIGATI : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
03/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Premier Financial Bancorp, In..
PR
03/29PEOPLES BANCORP  : Premier Financial Bancorp to Merge in $292.3 Million Deal
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ