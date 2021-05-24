Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Premier Foods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFD   GB00B7N0K053

PREMIER FOODS PLC

(PFD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrials, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld shines

05/24/2021 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Cineworld rises as crowds return to cinemas after UK lockdown

* Kainos Group gains after posting surge in annual pretax profit

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

May 24 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday after posting its second straight weekly drop, while Cineworld Group gained on reporting a strong weekend opening following a months-long lockdown in the UK.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3% with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, industrials , and consumer staples stocks including Diageo providing the biggest boosts.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.1%. Cineworld rose 2.8% after the world's second-largest cinema chain said its UK cinemas pulled in more people than expected, helped by Sony Pictures' animated adventure comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway."

Asian shares were mixed as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy this week, where a high reading could revive talk of an early tapering by the Federal Reserve.

"Overall, the week's data calendar doesn't have a lot for financial markets to sink their teeth into. Next week, that will all change," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"That probably means we have another week of headless chicken financial markets ahead of us. Hang on for the intra-day volatility and sentiment swings."

After rising 10.9% in the first four months of this year on recovery optimism, the FTSE 100 has traded in a tight range in the past few sessions as concerns grew that central banks might pare back their support early as economies reopen and inflation picks up.

Among other stocks that gained, Kainos Group rose 2.8% after the digital services company posted a 124% jump in its annual adjusted pretax profit.

Chilean miner Antofagasta fell 1.2% after RBC cut its price target on the stock, while Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods climbed 3.7% after brokerages raised their price targets. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC -1.30% 1519 Delayed Quote.6.84%
BP PLC 0.76% 314.45 Delayed Quote.22.53%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 2.49% 88.98 Delayed Quote.35.44%
DIAGEO PLC 0.38% 3390.5 Delayed Quote.17.36%
KAINOS GROUP PLC 2.55% 1448 Delayed Quote.15.93%
PREMIER FOODS PLC 4.37% 106.0384 Delayed Quote.1.40%
All news about PREMIER FOODS PLC
04:16aIndustrials, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld shines
RE
05/21PREMIER FOODS  : Prices Offering Fixed Rate Notes Offering
MT
05/20PREMIER FOODS  : S&P Upgrades Premier Foods To BB- On Strong FY21 Results With S..
MT
05/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/19Premier Foods serves dividend after 13 years as home chefs cook up a storm
RE
05/19PREMIER FOODS  : We've released our Preliminary results for the 53 weeks ending ..
PU
05/05PREMIER FOODS  : promotes Hannah Collyer to newly created Corporate Af...
PU
03/29MARKET CHATTER : Ex-Premier Foods CEO, Cinven Drafting $2 Billion Offer for Vale..
MT
02/18PREMIER FOODS  : Repays $42 Million Senior Notes Amid Debt Reduction Program
MT
02/12PREMIER FOODS  : Completes Capital Reduction
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 928 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 396 M 561 M 561 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 869 M 1 231 M 1 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart PREMIER FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Foods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 113,05 GBX
Last Close Price 101,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Richard Whitehouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan Neil Leggett Chief Financial Officer & Director
Colin Richard Day Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Thompson Operations Director
Pamela Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER FOODS PLC1.40%1 231
NESTLÉ S.A.6.02%346 717
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.36%89 003
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-26.31%67 258
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY27.32%53 977
DANONE12.59%48 011