(Reuters) - Britain's Premier Foods on Thursday reported a rise in first-quarter sales on the back of strong branded sales growth, and maintained its forecast for the year.

Premier, whose products include Mr Kipling mince pies and Bisto Best meat-free gravy, said group sales for the first quarter ended June 29 was up 5.3%.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)