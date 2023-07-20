The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes said sales in the first quarter saw a growth of 21.1% and it gained further grocery market share of 94 basis points.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 03:20:28 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|129.20 GBX
|+1.25%
|+2.85%
|+19.71%
|12:00pm
|PREMIER FOODS PLC : Annual General Meeting
|FA
|08:00am
|PREMIER FOODS PLC : Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
|FA
(Reuters) - Premier Foods on Thursday forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations after the company reported higher sales for the first quarter on the back of strong performance of its grocery business.
The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes said sales in the first quarter saw a growth of 21.1% and it gained further grocery market share of 94 basis points.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|128.30 GBX
|+0.55%
|+2.08%
|1 421 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.50%
|1 421 M $
|-21.96%
|1 430 M $
|+44.74%
|1 402 M $
|0.00%
|1 470 M $
|+2.85%
|1 364 M $
|-6.27%
|1 499 M $
|+21.89%
|1 524 M $
|+28.81%
|1 317 M $
|+23.60%
|1 529 M $
|-32.94%
|1 293 M $