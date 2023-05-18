Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Premier Foods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFD   GB00B7N0K053

PREMIER FOODS PLC

(PFD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:12:03 2023-05-18 am EDT
129.60 GBX    0.00%
03:01aPremier Foods Posts Higher FY23 Attributable Profit; Revenue Rises
MT
02:31aMr Kipling maker Premier Foods raises dividend as profit outstrips forecast
RE
02:19aPremier Foods : Preliminary results for Premier Foods for the 52 weeks ending 1 Apr...
PU
Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods raises dividend as profit outstrips forecast

05/18/2023 | 02:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of OXO stock cubes are seen on the shelf of a supermarket in Manchester

(Reuters) - Premier Foods posted a stronger annual profit and raised its dividend payout on Thursday as the company offset higher input costs with price hikes and cost-cutting measures initiated in the last quarter of the year.

Britain's grocery sector had come under pressure from elevated costs and supply disruptions, but food prices are currently expected to stabilize in the coming months and next year.

"We are continuing to see consumers looking for convenient, affordable and tasty meal solutions. Batchelors and Nissin were two of our best branded performers in the year that benefited from this trend," CEO Alex Whitehouse said in a statement.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes reported a 13% jump in adjusted profit before tax for the year ended April 1 to 137.2 million pounds ($173.16 million), while analysts on average had forecast 135 million pounds.

The company raised its dividend for the year to 1.44 pence and retained its 2024 fiscal outlook.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 989 M 1 234 M 1 234 M
Net income 2023 82,0 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2023 284 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 1,04%
Capitalization 1 121 M 1 399 M 1 399 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 74,8%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Richard Whitehouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan Neil Leggett Chief Financial Officer & Director
Colin Richard Day Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Thompson Operations Director
Richard Hodgson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER FOODS PLC19.34%1 399
NESTLÉ S.A.5.73%336 200
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.87%105 176
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.26%54 677
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.16%52 774
KRAFT HEINZ-4.42%47 752
