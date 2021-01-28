Premier Foods : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 28/01/2021 10:00

RNS Number : 1968N Premier Foods plc 28 January 2021

Premier Foods plc (the Company)

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated ("PCA")

The Company announces that it was notified on 27 January 2021 of the following transactions by Mark Hughes, a PDMR of the Company and his wife Pauline Hughes, a person closely associated ('PCA') with him.

On 27 January 2021, Mark Hughes and his PCA both sold 20,909 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 95.9p per Share and then both purchased 20,655 Shares at a price of 96.1p.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

28 January 2021

ENQUIRIES:

For further information please contact:

Simon Rose

General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0) 1727 815 850

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Hughes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Procurement & Central Operations Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Premier Foods plc b) LEI 213800ZD5I8XHNMCJA67

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted