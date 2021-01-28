Premier Foods : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
Released : 28/01/2021 10:00
RNS Number : 1968N Premier Foods plc 28 January 2021
Premier Foods plc (the Company)
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated ("PCA")
The Company announces that it was notified on 27 January 2021 of the following transactions by Mark Hughes, a PDMR of the Company and his wife Pauline Hughes, a person closely associated ('PCA') with him.
On 27 January 2021, Mark Hughes and his PCA both sold 20,909 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 95.9p per Share and then both purchased 20,655 Shares at a price of 96.1p.
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
28 January 2021
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mark Hughes
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Procurement & Central Operations Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Premier Foods plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ZD5I8XHNMCJA67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares")
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
ISIN: GB00B7N0K053
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of Shares
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.9p
|
|
20,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
27 January 2021
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
|
5
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares")
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
ISIN: GB00B7N0K053
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.1p
|
|
20,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
27 January 2021
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pauline Hughes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PCA of Mark Hughes, Procurement & Central Operations
|
|
|
Director
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Premier Foods plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ZD5I8XHNMCJA67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares")
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
ISIN: GB00B7N0K053
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of Shares
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.9p
|
|
20,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
27 January 2021
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares")
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
ISIN: GB00B7N0K053
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.1p
|
|
20,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
27 January 2021
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
