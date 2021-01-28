Log in
PREMIER FOODS PLC

(PFD)
Premier Foods : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/28/2021 | 05:04am EST
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 28/01/2021 10:00

RNS Number : 1968N Premier Foods plc 28 January 2021

Premier Foods plc (the Company)

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated ("PCA")

The Company announces that it was notified on 27 January 2021 of the following transactions by Mark Hughes, a PDMR of the Company and his wife Pauline Hughes, a person closely associated ('PCA') with him.

On 27 January 2021, Mark Hughes and his PCA both sold 20,909 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 95.9p per Share and then both purchased 20,655 Shares at a price of 96.1p.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

28 January 2021

ENQUIRIES:

For further information please contact:

Simon Rose

General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0) 1727 815 850

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Hughes

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Procurement & Central Operations Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Premier Foods plc

b)

LEI

213800ZD5I8XHNMCJA67

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares")

instrument, type of instrument

ISIN: GB00B7N0K053

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

95.9p

20,909

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

27 January 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

5

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares")

instrument, type of instrument

ISIN: GB00B7N0K053

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

96.1p

20,655

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

27 January 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Pauline Hughes

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Mark Hughes, Procurement & Central Operations

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Premier Foods plc

b)

LEI

213800ZD5I8XHNMCJA67

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares")

instrument, type of instrument

ISIN: GB00B7N0K053

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

95.9p

20,909

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

27 January 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 10p each ("Shares")

instrument, type of instrument

ISIN: GB00B7N0K053

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

96.1p

20,655

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

27 January 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

DSHSEESUAEFSEFF

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Premier Foods plc published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
