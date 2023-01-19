Premier Foods : This morning we released our Quarter 3 Trading Update for the 13 we...

Advanced search
    PFD   GB00B7N0K053

PREMIER FOODS PLC

(PFD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:23 2023-01-18 am EST
114.00 GBX   -1.89%
01/19/2023 | 02:10am EST
This morning we released our Quarter 3 Trading Update for the 13 weeks ended 31 December 2022

19/01/2023 : Premier Foods today provides its Quarter 3 trading update for the thirteen weeks ended 31 December 2022

  • Q3 Group sales up 12.0% versus prior year; Q3 Branded sales up 8.8%
  • Particularly strong Grocery performance, Q3 sales up 17.4%
  • Grocery business continues to grow faster than its markets, gaining 66 basis points of value share1
  • Sweet Treats Q3 sales down (0.9%) • International sales up 10%2 , another quarter of double-digit growth
  • Announcing proposed closure of loss-making, predominantly non-branded, Knighton manufacturing site
  • Well on track to deliver on FY22/23 expectations

Alex Whitehouse, Chief Executive Office

"We delivered a strong trading performance in our important third quarter, with sales growth of 12% compared to the same period last year. These results illustrate the continuing appeal of our portfolio of market-leading brands in such a challenging environment and demonstrate the strength and resilience of our branded growth model." "Our major Grocery brands produced a particularly good set of results for us, continuing to grow faster than the market, taking 66 basis points of share1 . Across the country, people got cooking again this Christmas, demonstrating that the Best Restaurant in Town really is at home. Many of our leading brands grew strongly, with established seasonal favourites including Ambrosia custard and new launches such as Bisto pigs-in-blankets gravy granules all proving very popular. Mr Kipling had another strong performance, with the introduction of our non-HFSS Deliciously Good Festive Pies helping to grow our Mince Pie market share. Meanwhile, our International business has now reported another quarter of double-digit sales growth, with Sharwood's growing over 20% following major new listings in Canada." "Input cost inflation remains at elevated levels, and we continue to take action to offset this inflation through a range of measures. With strong trading momentum as we enter our final quarter of the year, and with more brand investment and new product launches to come, we are well on track to deliver on expectations for the full year."

To read and download the full RNS of our Quarter 3 Trading Update,please click here

Attachments

Disclaimer

Premier Foods plc published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 07:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
