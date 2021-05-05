Log in
Premier Foods : promotes Hannah Collyer to newly created Corporate Af...

05/05/2021 | 04:31am EDT
Premier Foods promotes Hannah Collyer to newly created Corporate Affairs and ESG Director on Executive Leadership Team

05/05/2021 : Premier Foods has today announced the promotion of Hannah Collyer to Director of Corporate Affairs and ESG. This is a newly created role, sitting on Premier Foods's Executive Leadership Team, and reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Alex Whitehouse.

The creation of the new role reflects the increasing strategic importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues to the business, and the growing significance of sustainability in its fullest sense across all Premier Foods brands.

Over the last three years, Hannah Collyer has played a key role in driving the group's five pillar responsibility strategy as Corporate Affairs Director, and this new role will ensure that ESG issues have a voice at the most senior level of the organisation.


Commenting on the promotion, Alex Whitehouse said:

'As a business that is committed to operating both responsibly and sustainably, it is important to us that our work on ESG has clear leadership at the top of our organisation, and this role will make sure that is always the case. Hannah has had a huge impact on the way we approach these issues over the last three years, and I am delighted that she will now be able to make an even bigger difference as part of our Executive Leadership Team.'


Notes to editors:

· Hannah Collyer joined Premier Foods in January 2018 as Corporate Affairs Director.

· She was previously Head of Group Media Relations at Dixons Carphone from 2014-2017, following senior communications roles at Tesco and the Metropolitan Police.

· The five pillars of Premier Foods's ESG strategy are: (i) encourage healthier choices; (ii) realise people's potential; (iii) support our communities; (iv) drive ethical sourcing and (v) reduce our environmental footprint. More information on the strategy can be found here.

Disclaimer

Premier Foods plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
