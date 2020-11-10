Log in
Premier Foods plc

PREMIER FOODS PLC

(PFD)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Foods : raises profit outlook again as lockdown drives demand

11/10/2020 | 02:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of OXO stock cubes are seen on the shelf of a supermarket in Manchester

(Reuters) - Premier Foods, the maker of Oxo stock cubes and Bisto gravy, on Tuesday raised its full-year trading profit outlook for the second time as it expects stronger demand for its brands during pandemic-led government restrictions on eating out.

The Mr Kipling cakes maker said trading profit rose 28.7% to 65.8 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 26, ahead of a company-supplied consensus of 62 million pounds, as more people cooked at home during the lockdown.

The company had said in June it expected revenue and profit to exceed estimates for the year.

It expects continued revenue growth in the second half, driven by new products, strong commercial plans and increased television marketing, along with higher demand due to the closure of restaurants and pubs for four weeks across England.

"The longevity of this increased demand is likely to be linked to the duration of these new measures," Chief Executive Officer Alex Whitehouse said.

The company, whose Bisto, Batchelors, Oxo, Ambrosia, Sharwood's, McDougall's and Nissin brands all reported double-digit revenue growth for the first half, said it would be launching new products in this range to cash in on the demand.

Jefferies analysts said the company's new medium-term leverage target of 1.5 times its core earnings hinted at a return to paying dividends at some point.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSIN CORPORATION 0.96% 1584 End-of-day quote.-16.72%
PREMIER FOODS PLC 4.95% 108 Delayed Quote.172.13%
Financials
Sales 2021 892 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 382 M 504 M 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 878 M 1 153 M 1 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart PREMIER FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Foods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 110,00 GBX
Last Close Price 103,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Richard Whitehouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colin Richard Day Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Thompson Operations Director
Duncan Neil Leggett Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pamela Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER FOODS PLC172.13%1 153
NESTLÉ S.A.1.64%330 052
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.38%79 860
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.70%38 562
DANONE S.A-28.66%38 328
GENERAL MILLS, INC.8.96%37 334
