Company: Premier Fund REIT-Varna (4PRA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Premier Fund REIT-Varna
- BSE code: 4PRA
- ISIN: BG2100024178
- Date of interest payment: 15.12.2023
- Coupon rate: 4.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 14.12.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 12.12.2023 (Ex Date: 13.12.2023).
Disclaimer
Premier Fund ADSITS published this content on 11 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2023 08:07:50 UTC.