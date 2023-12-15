Company: Premier Fund REIT-Varna (4PRA)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Premier Fund REIT (4PRA), ISIN BG2100024178, shall be discontinued as of 18 December 2023.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 500.
The reason is a received notification of a delay in coupon and amortisation payment due by 15 December 2023.
For further information, contact the BSE Trading Surveillance Department at +359 2/ 9370944 or 9370942.
