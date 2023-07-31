Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bond issuer) 31.07.2023 11:06:48 (local time)
Company: Premier Fund REIT-Varna (4PRA)
Company: Premier Fund REIT-Varna (4PRA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100b (8) of the POSA on the compliance with the terms of the bond issue of Premier Fund REIT (4PRA), ISIN BG2100024178, as of 30 June 2023.
The report may be found at the website of the Exchange.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Premier Fund ADSITS published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 08:52:02 UTC.