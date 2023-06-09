Advanced search
    PREM   BG1100009064

PREMIER FUND REIT

(PREM)
  
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
12.80 BGN   -0.78%
Premier Fund REIT : Partial Repayment

06/09/2023 | 03:04am EDT
Partial Repayment 09.06.2023 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Premier Fund REIT-Varna (4PRA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Premier Fund REIT-Varna
- BSE code: 4PRA
- ISIN code: BG2100024178
- Date of partial repayment: 15.06.2023
- Total partial repayment: BGN 2000000
- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 14.06.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 12.06.2023 (Ex Date: 13.06.2023).
- Following 15.06.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 10000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 12.06.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 500.

Financials
Sales 2021 0,58 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net income 2021 0,22 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net Debt 2021 51,8 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 93,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,0 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 746x
EV / Sales 2021 126x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart PREMIER FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Premier Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Antoniya Stoyanova Vidinlieva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER FUND REIT1.59%13
GECINA3.78%7 848
MIRVAC GROUP9.39%6 131
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.86%5 542
THE GPT GROUP-0.95%5 314
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.58%4 839
