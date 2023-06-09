Premier Fund REIT : Partial Repayment

09.06.2023 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Premier Fund REIT-Varna (4PRA)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Premier Fund REIT-Varna

- BSE code: 4PRA

- ISIN code: BG2100024178

- Date of partial repayment: 15.06.2023

- Total partial repayment: BGN 2000000

- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 100

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 14.06.2023 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 12.06.2023 (Ex Date: 13.06.2023).

- Following 15.06.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 10000000.

- Exchange transactions executed after 12.06.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 500.

