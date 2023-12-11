Company: Premier Fund REIT-Varna (4PRA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Premier Fund REIT-Varna
- BSE code: 4PRA
- ISIN code: BG2100024178
- Date of partial repayment: 15.12.2023
- Total partial repayment: BGN 2000000
- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 14.12.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 12.12.2023 (Ex Date: 13.12.2023).
- Following 15.12.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 8000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 12.12.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 400.
Disclaimer
Premier Fund ADSITS published this content on 11 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2023 08:06:22 UTC.