Premier Group Ltd is a South Africa-based company, which is engaged in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business. The Company operates 13 bakeries, seven wheat mills, three maize mills, and manufacturing plants across the region producing a range of sugar confectionery products, feminine hygiene products, biscuits, animal feeds, pasta and mageu. Its segment includes Millbake, which comprises the South African, Lesotho and eSwatini milling and baking operations, and Groceries and International. Millbake includes bread, sandwich squares maize, wheat, rice, samp (dried corn kernels that have been pounded and chopped until broken), quick cook samp, instant maize porridge, maize rice, maize flour, wheat flour, corn flour, baking powder, pasta and value-added baking mixes. Groceries and International includes sugar confectionery, which includes marshmallows, jellies, chews, gums, compressed sweets, boiled lollipops and sweets, liquorice, chocolate coated gums, and peanut brittle.

Sector Food Processing