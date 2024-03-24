Certain Ordinary Shares of Premier Group Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 17-MAR-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.

Details:
Brait is subject to lock-up arrangements for 360 days from the Admission Date, subject to customary exceptions for transactions of this nature and provided that Brait is entitled to unbundle its residual shareholding in Premier within the lock-up period.