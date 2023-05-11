Advanced search
PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC.

Premier Health's Subsidiary Canadian Health Care Agency Signs 2-year Agreement in British Columbia

05/11/2023
MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leader in healthcare services and technologies, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge based Canadian Health Care Agency (“CHCA”), has been retained as a contractor for a 2-year agreement in British Columbia.

CHCA has been retained as a contractor to provide nursing agency services in geographical areas where the contracted nurses will provide care primarily in rural, remote, isolated, and semi-isolated communities in British Columbia. The 2-year agreement, for a value of up to $2,000,000, is expected to start on May 1, 2023.

CHCA is a provider of specialized nursing services that focuses on the recruitment, training, and placement of Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners for expanded roles and essential services to Indigenous communities across Canada’s north. CHCA is based in Cambridge, Ontario, and was founded in 2001 in response to severe staffing shortages in Canada’s northern regions. CHCA started its operations in Northern Ontario and quickly expanded its activities to providing services in Nunavut, Northern Manitoba, and British Columbia. CHCA currently has over 170 active and specially trained Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners in its organization.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to help the Federal Government with the delivery of programs and services to the communities” said Giovanni Garay, general manager of CHCA, “This has been our core business for over 20 years, and we excel at it.”

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe®️ platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Guy Daoust
Chief Financial Officer
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.


