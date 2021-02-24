Premier : Ethisphere® Institute Recognizes Premier Inc. as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 14th Year in a Row

One of two companies in the business services category to be recognized by Ethisphere® for ethical leadership

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, has been named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere® Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. The 2021 recognition marks the 14th straight year that Premier has received the Ethisphere Institute designation.

The Ethisphere Institute selected Premier for continuing to “understand the importance of leading, making hard but values-based decisions and its overall commitment to integrity.”

“It’s an honor for Premier to be recognized as a leader in business services for our ongoing commitment to integrity,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and incoming CEO, Premier. “It’s truly our employees’ dedication to meet the highest ethical standards that enable us to responsibly support our membership and community.”

Premier’s corporate compliance program encompasses a number of regulatory and legal requirements, including rigorous codes of conduct and ethics for its Board of Directors, employees, members and vendors. The program also includes conforming business rules for Premier’s operating units, multiple required employee education sessions, stringent privacy and security practices, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and anti-trafficking policies and procedures.

“As a longstanding recipient of the World’s Most Ethical Company designation, Premier reflects the values, culture and leadership that inspire its members and partners across the industry,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, Premier continues to cultivate trust and lead its employees and the communities it serves with purpose and a sense of corporate citizenship. We congratulate everyone at Premier on this recognition.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Honorees

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Premier

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

