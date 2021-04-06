Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Premier, Inc.    PINC

PREMIER, INC.

(PINC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Premier, Inc. : to Report Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on May 4, 2021

04/06/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company's website and available at the following link: PINC Webcast Link. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the company's website at https://investors.premierinc.com.

For those parties who do not have internet access, the conference call can be accessed by calling one of the below telephone numbers and providing conference ID number 6698593:

Domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free):

(844) 296-7719

International participant dial-in number:

(574) 990-1041

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PREMIER, INC.
04:17pPREMIER, INC.  : to Report Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Results and Host Conference..
BU
03/31MIMEDX  : Awarded Amniotic Tissue Supplier Agreement with Premier Inc.'s SURPASS..
AQ
03/16PREMIER  : to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Life Sciences & Med..
BU
03/02PREMIER  : Acquires Invoice Delivery Services for $80 Million
MT
03/02PREMIER, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02PREMIER INC.  : Acquires Invoice Delivery Services (IDS) to Tech-Enable Critical..
BU
02/24PREMIER  : Ethisphere® Institute Recognizes Premier Inc. as One of the 2021 Worl..
BU
02/22PRESSWIRE : B Medical Systems Awarded Contract with Premier To Better Serve Heal..
AQ
02/20PREMIER  : seca Corporation Awarded Patient Scales Sole-Supplier Contract with P..
AQ
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Premier Slowed with Disposition ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 617 M - -
Net income 2021 306 M - -
Net Debt 2021 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 4 200 M 4 200 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PREMIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Premier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 39,40 $
Last Close Price 34,36 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Susan D. DeVore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Alkire President
Craig S. McKasson Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Terry D. Shaw Chairman
Scott Weingarten Chief Clinical & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER, INC.-2.11%4 200
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.93%40 495
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-0.11%24 894
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-0.44%13 565
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED7.70%11 666
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.64%11 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ