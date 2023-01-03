Advanced search
    PINC   US74051N1028

PREMIER, INC.

(PINC)
Premier Inc. to Participate in 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023

01/03/2023
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The company’s formal presentation will begin at 11:15 a.m. PST (2:15 p.m. EST) and will include a question-and-answer session with the host analyst immediately following the conclusion of its presentation.

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website at Events and Presentations.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 410 M - -
Net income 2023 238 M - -
Net Debt 2023 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 4 154 M 4 154 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 94,4%
Premier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PREMIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,98 $
Average target price 39,36 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Alkire President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. McKasson SVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Terry D. Shaw Chairman
Richard J. Statuto Chairman
Ellen C. Wolf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER, INC.0.00%4 154
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%32 328
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA0.72%15 870
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%13 352
IHH HEALTHCARE0.00%12 441
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.00%10 048