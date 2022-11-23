Advanced search
    PINC   US74051N1028

PREMIER, INC.

(PINC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
32.91 USD   +1.54%
Premier, Inc. to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 30, 2022
BU
11/18JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Premier to $30 From $41, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/16Cedar Awarded Patient Engagement Agreement with Premier Inc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Premier, Inc. to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 30, 2022

11/23/2022 | 08:31am EST
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.premierinc.com/events-and-reports/events-and-presentations/.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 providers and other organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 410 M - -
Net income 2023 238 M - -
Net Debt 2023 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 3 908 M 3 908 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 94,4%
Technical analysis trends PREMIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,91 $
Average target price 39,36 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Alkire President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. McKasson SVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Terry D. Shaw Chairman
Richard J. Statuto Chairman
Ellen C. Wolf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER, INC.-20.06%3 908
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.14%26 779
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.28%14 283
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES28.26%12 969
IHH HEALTHCARE-19.35%11 411
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-11.89%9 514