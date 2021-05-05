Premier : to Participate in BofA Securities Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference on May 11, 2021

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference on May 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.premierinc.com/events-and-reports/events-and-presentations/.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram for more information about the company.

