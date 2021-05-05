Log in
    PINC   US74051N1028

PREMIER, INC.

(PINC)
  Report
Premier : to Participate in BofA Securities Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference on May 11, 2021

05/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference on May 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of this event, will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.premierinc.com/events-and-reports/events-and-presentations/.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 689 M - -
Net income 2021 309 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 4 287 M 4 287 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Susan D. DeVore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Alkire President
Craig S. McKasson Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Terry D. Shaw Chairman
Scott Weingarten Chief Clinical & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER, INC.-0.11%4 287
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.55%47 420
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA7.35%27 211
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION13.26%15 513
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED2.91%11 728
IHH HEALTHCARE-5.45%11 188