Premier : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/03/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 9, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Sept. 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Links to the live audio webcasts of these presentations, as well as replays of these events, will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.premierinc.com/events-and-reports/events-and-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 237 M - -
Net income 2021 313 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,55x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 4 035 M 4 035 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart PREMIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Premier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 36,29 $
Last Close Price 33,11 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan D. DeVore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Alkire President
Terry D. Shaw Chairman
Craig S. McKasson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & SVP
Scott Weingarten Chief Clinical & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER, INC.-12.59%4 035
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.76.30%32 203
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-21.16%26 093
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.47%11 339
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-8.69%10 939
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION117.50%10 925
