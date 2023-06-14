Premier to sell non-healthcare operations for $800 mln

June 14 (Reuters) - Healthcare services provider Premier
said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell certain
non-healthcare operations to Omnia Partners for about $800
million in cash.
Premier had announced last month it was evaluating potential
strategic alternatives. The deal is expected to close by early
August and is unlikely to have any impact on Premier's full-year
results, the company said on Wednesday.
Premier shares were up 1.3% in extended trading.
The company aggregates purchase of equipment and supplies
for hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers.
(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)