Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Premier, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINC   US74051N1028

PREMIER, INC.

(PINC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
25.85 USD   -1.19%
04:52pPremier to Sell Non-Healthcare GPO Operations to OMNIA Partners for $800 Million in Cash
MT
04:35pPremier to sell non-healthcare operations for $800 mln
RE
04:32pPremier, Inc. to Divest Non-Healthcare GPO Operations for Approximately $800 Million in Cash
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier to sell non-healthcare operations for $800 mln

06/14/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 14 (Reuters) - Healthcare services provider Premier said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell certain non-healthcare operations to Omnia Partners for about $800 million in cash.

Premier had announced last month it was evaluating potential strategic alternatives. The deal is expected to close by early August and is unlikely to have any impact on Premier's full-year results, the company said on Wednesday.

Premier shares were up 1.3% in extended trading.

The company aggregates purchase of equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.39% 61.95 End-of-day quote.-0.98%
PREMIER, INC. -1.19% 25.85 Delayed Quote.-25.36%
All news about PREMIER, INC.
04:52pPremier to Sell Non-Healthcare GPO Operations to OMNIA Partners for $800 Million in Cas..
MT
04:35pPremier to sell non-healthcare operations for $800 mln
RE
04:32pPremier, Inc. to Divest Non-Healthcare GPO Operations for Approximately $800 Million in..
BU
06/10Biovica signs provider contract with provider network Contigo Health ConfigureNet&trade..
AQ
06/05RLS Receives Radiopharmaceutical Products (Dist Distributor) Agreement with Premier, In..
CI
05/24Fresenius Kabi Awarded Breakthrough Technology Agreement with Premier, Inc. for the Ive..
AQ
05/09Premier, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digi..
MS
05/08Premier Explores Strategic Alternatives
CI
05/08Healthcare firm Premier explores strategic alternatives
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PREMIER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 352 M - -
Net income 2023 224 M - -
Net Debt 2023 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 3,26%
Capitalization 3 115 M 3 115 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
EV / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart PREMIER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Premier, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 26,16 $
Average target price 32,90 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Alkire President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. McKasson SVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Terry D. Shaw Chairman
Richard J. Statuto Chairman
Ellen C. Wolf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER, INC.-25.36%3 115
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.56%26 350
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.47%15 415
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES-1.72%13 196
IHH HEALTHCARE-6.75%11 006
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-10.46%8 961
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer