Premier Insurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2021-12-31

Statement of compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers, 2016
Company Information
Vision/ Mission StatementCore Values Company Information
Our JourneyBoard of Directors 07
Investor Information
Key Operating and Financial Data 08
Corporate Governance
Chairman's Review 09
Report of the Directors to MembersReview Report on the Statement of Compliance with Code of Corporate
Governance
Financial Statements
Auditors' Report to the Members Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Proﬁt and Loss Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cashﬂows
Notes to and Forming Parts of the
Financial Statements
02
03 04 06
11 18
21
22
28
29
30
31
32
34
Vision
Statement
Our vision is to be the ﬁrst choice company for all stakeholders, while achieving the stature of the market leader in the general insurance industry of Pakistan.
Mission
Statement
Our mission is to be a professionally managed and ﬁnancially sound, top general insurance company. Premier Insurance strives to work in the interest of all stakeholders including our clients, employees, reinsurers, shareholders and the nation.
Annual Report 2021
Core
Values
Premier Insurance guarantees that it remains Pakistan's ﬁrst choice insurer by hiring highly competent, intelligent and skilled management to be able to best facilitate our clients' needs.
Our clients deserve the best service.
ProfessionalismIntegrity
Premier Insurance upholds its integrity by being upright, honest and candid in all its dealings. With integrity, we foster trust by our clients in the company.
Empathy
We are in the business of providing security because we understand our clients' apprehension when their valuable assets are at risk. With empathy, we are able to not only provide professional service but personalised service because we understand you.
Tradition
Premier Insurance is Pakistan's ﬁrst insurer and we have a long and proud tradition of promptly settling claims and providing exemplary service since 1952. The company was conceived for the service of the nation and till today we stand steadfastly by our founding principles which has helped us develop relationships lasting generations.
