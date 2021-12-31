Log in
    PINL   PK0001101010

PREMIER INSURANCE LIMITED

(PINL)
Premier Insurance : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2021-12-31

04/07/2022
Statement of compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance for Insurers, 2016

Company Information

Vision/ Mission StatementCore Values Company Information

Our JourneyBoard of Directors 07

Investor Information

Key Operating and Financial Data 08

Corporate Governance

Chairman's Review 09

Report of the Directors to MembersReview Report on the Statement of Compliance with Code of Corporate

Governance

Financial Statements

Auditors' Report to the Members Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Proﬁt and Loss Statement of Comprehensive Income

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Cashﬂows

Notes to and Forming Parts of the

Financial Statements

02

03 04 06

11 18

21

22

28

29

30

31

32

34

Vision

Statement

Our vision is to be the ﬁrst choice company for all stakeholders, while achieving the stature of the market leader in the general insurance industry of Pakistan.

Mission

Statement

Our mission is to be a professionally managed and ﬁnancially sound, top general insurance company. Premier Insurance strives to work in the interest of all stakeholders including our clients, employees, reinsurers, shareholders and the nation.

2

Annual Report 2021

Core

Values

Premier Insurance guarantees that it remains Pakistan's ﬁrst choice insurer by hiring highly competent, intelligent and skilled management to be able to best facilitate our clients' needs.

Our clients deserve the best service.

ProfessionalismIntegrity

Premier Insurance upholds its integrity by being upright, honest and candid in all its dealings. With integrity, we foster trust by our clients in the company.

Empathy

We are in the business of providing security because we understand our clients' apprehension when their valuable assets are at risk. With empathy, we are able to not only provide professional service but personalised service because we understand you.

Tradition

Premier Insurance is Pakistan's ﬁrst insurer and we have a long and proud tradition of promptly settling claims and providing exemplary service since 1952. The company was conceived for the service of the nation and till today we stand steadfastly by our founding principles which has helped us develop relationships lasting generations.

Annual Report 2021 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Premier Insurance Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 266 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
Net income 2020 -117 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2020 31,1 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 260 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 53,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadeem Maqbool Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amjed Bahadur Ali Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Bashir Chairman
Afzal-ur-Rahman Head-Operations
Asadullah Khawaja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER INSURANCE LIMITED-13.30%1
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.71%50 350
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES15.96%43 806
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.65%38 200
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.12%37 757
SAMPO OYJ4.22%26 981