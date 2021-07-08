Log in
    PMV   AU000000PMV2

PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PMV)
Australia's Myer open to talks after top shareholder demands board revamp

07/08/2021 | 04:40am EDT
Shoppers use their phones as they walk past the entrance to a Myer department store in Sydney

(Reuters) -Myer Holdings said on Thursday it was open to negotiate board representation with top shareholder Premier Investments after the investor demanded the resignation of the Australian retailer's entire board, sparing the chief executive.

Myer's response comes after Solomon Lew, Premier's billionaire chairman, raised his stake to 15.77% in the retailer and called for a board overhaul, saying the current board did not have the skills required to turnaround the company's performance.

Premier has been critical of Myer's management and its strategy to shore up profitability and value to shareholders through the years, as the retailer tried to keep pace with online peers even before the COVID-19 pandemic dented its earnings.

"We remain of the view that constructive discussions are in the best interests of all shareholders ... our invitation to sit down with Premier Investments stands," Myer's spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Premier said it had nothing to gain from spending time with members of the current Myer board, and the "only thing" it would accept was the resignation of Myer's three remaining non-executive directors.

Myer's board currently has four members - acting chairman JoAnne Stephenson, non-executive directors, and Chief Executive John King.

Earlier this week, Premier had called for the entire Myer board to resign immediately.

Myer's bottomline has been strained by store closures amid the pandemic, with the 120-year-old firm reporting a 13% drop in first-half sales in March.

The company also had to contend with sluggish consumer spending in Australia, weighed by slow wage growth, as well as growing competition from internet giants such as Amazon that have undercut business by selling more products for less.

Myer's inability to secure the support of its largest shareholders had cost the then chairman Garry Hounsell his reappointment last year, with retail veteran Lew's company demanding a board overhaul.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sameer Manekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 452 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net income 2021 259 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2021 174 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 4 347 M 3 251 M 3 236 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Premier Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,36 AUD
Average target price 25,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Solomon Lew Chairman
David MacKenzie Crean Deputy Chairman
Timothy Michael Antonie Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally Herman Independent Non-Executive Director
Terrence L. McCartney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED16.38%3 353
INDITEX14.06%114 545
KERING24.13%113 085
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-12.45%76 264
ROSS STORES, INC.3.02%44 129
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.97%39 361