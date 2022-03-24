Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Premier Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMV   AU000000PMV2

PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PMV)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/24 07:34:51 pm EDT
28.72 AUD   -0.76%
06:26pPREMIER INVESTMENTS : Half-year Results Announcement
PU
06:26pPREMIER INVESTMENTS : Half-year Investor Presentation
PU
06:16pPREMIER INVESTMENTS : Appendix 4D Half Year Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier Investments : Half-year Investor Presentation

03/24/2022 | 06:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

Premier Investments Limited

2022 Half Year Results Overview

25 March 2022

Agenda

only

1

Premier Investments Limited 1H22 overview

2

Premier Investments Limited 1H22 consolidated financial results

3

Premier Retail - delivers strong result

4

Peter Alexander - continued outstanding results

use

5

Smiggle - powerful global brand rebounding

6

Apparel Brands - well positioned for future growth

ersonal

7

Online - record sales result surpassing 25% of total global sales

8

Multi-channel strategy - maximising channel profitability

9

Premier Retail - diverse portfolio of successful retail businesses

10

Interim Dividend

X

ersonal use only

X

1 Premier Investments Limited 1H22 overview

ersonal use only

PMV

GROUP

1H22

Results

Statutory NPAT

$163.6 million

Down -13.0%vs 1H21

Up +64.3% vs 1H20

Premier Retail EBIT

$212.0 million (incl significant items)

$196.4 million (excl significant items)

Up +5.5% vs 1H21

Up +55.7% vs 1H20

Dividend

Fully Franked Interim Dividend

46 cps

Up 12 cps (35.3%) vs 1H21

Associate Income (BRG)

Share of Breville Associate Income

$20.3 million

Up +20.7% vs 1H21

Up +46.4% vs 1H20

Note: Except for Statutory NPAT, results are stated on a comparable 26 week period, pre-AASB16 and excluding significant items unless otherwise stated. Refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of Statutory and Pre-AASB 16 results, including and excluding significant items.

3

1 Premier Investments Limited 1H22 overview

ersonal use only

PMV

GROUP

Financial Position

Breville Investment

Investment of 26.2% in BRG Balance Sheet accounting value:

$289 million

Market value at 29 Jan 2022:

Over $1 billion

Net Cash

$400 million

  • Cash on Hand: $469 m
  • Property Debt: $69 m

All operating debt repaid

during 1H22

Myer Investment

Investment of 19.9% in MYR:

$69 million

Property

Premier Retail Head Office and Australian Distribution Centre at historical cost:

$73 million

Franking Credit Pool

$284 million as at 29 Jan 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Premier Investments Limited published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
06:26pPREMIER INVESTMENTS : Half-year Results Announcement
PU
06:26pPREMIER INVESTMENTS : Half-year Investor Presentation
PU
06:16pPREMIER INVESTMENTS : Appendix 4D Half Year Accounts
PU
01/26Premier Investments Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for First Half of Fiscal Year 20..
CI
01/05PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021PREMIER INVESTMENTS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PMV
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Premier Investments Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021Premier Investments Seeks Acquisitions
CI
2021PREMIER INVESTMENTS : AGM Chairman and CEO Address to Shareholders
PU
2021Histogen Names Steven Mento as Chairman, Interim CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 430 M 1 073 M 1 073 M
Net income 2022 235 M 177 M 177 M
Net cash 2022 328 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 4 601 M 3 454 M 3 454 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Premier Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,94 AUD
Average target price 29,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Solomon Lew Chairman
David MacKenzie Crean Deputy Chairman
Timothy Michael Antonie Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally Herman Independent Non-Executive Director
Terrence L. McCartney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED-5.84%3 401
KERING-17.84%79 282
INDITEX-26.43%71 878
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.30%53 852
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.47%31 708
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-22.27%24 251