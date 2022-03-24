Premier Investments : Half-year Investor Presentation

Premier Retail - diverse portfolio of successful retail businesses
Interim Dividend
1 Premier Investments Limited 1H22 overview
GROUP
1H22
Results
Statutory NPAT
$163.6 million
Down -13.0%vs 1H21
Up +64.3% vs 1H20
Premier Retail EBIT
$212.0 million (incl significant items)
$196.4 million (excl significant items)
Up +5.5% vs 1H21
Up +55.7% vs 1H20
Dividend
Fully Franked Interim Dividend
46 cps
Up 12 cps (35.3%) vs 1H21
Associate Income (BRG)
Share of Breville Associate Income
$20.3 million
Up +20.7% vs 1H21
Up +46.4% vs 1H20
Note: Except for Statutory NPAT, results are stated on a comparable 26 week period, pre-AASB16 and excluding significant items unless otherwise stated. Refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of Statutory and Pre-AASB 16 results, including and excluding significant items.
1 Premier Investments Limited 1H22 overview
GROUP
Financial Position
Breville Investment
Investment of 26.2% in BRG Balance Sheet accounting value:
$289 million
Market value at 29 Jan 2022:
Over $1 billion
Net Cash
$400 million
Cash on Hand:$469 m
Property Debt:$69 m
All operating debt repaid
during 1H22
Myer Investment
Investment of 19.9% in MYR:
$69 million
Property
Premier Retail Head Office and Australian Distribution Centre at historical cost:
$73 million
Franking Credit Pool
$284million as at 29 Jan 2022
