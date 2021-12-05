Premier Investments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PMV

ASX +security code and description

PMVAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

2/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 800,000 Richard Murray Richard Murray

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

For further details refer to the PMV 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting, at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211101/

pdf/452flc2tct1vsp.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Each performance right entitles the participant to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company, subject to certain performance conditions being met. There is no amount payable by the holder either on grant or vesting and exercise of the Performance Rights.