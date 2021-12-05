Premier Investments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PMV

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Each performance right entitles the participant to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company, subject to certain performance conditions being met. There is no amount payable by the holder either on grant or vesting and exercise of the Performance Rights.
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
800,000
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
PMV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
158,993,036
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
PMVAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,344,809
