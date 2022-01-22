Premier : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

Kanak Jani
Chartered Accountant & Insolvency Professional
IBBI Reg No. IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-01757/2019-2020/12685
|
|
Date: January 22, 2022
|
|
|
|
To,
|
To,
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
|
Listing Department
|
Listing Department
|
|
Floor 25, P.J. Towers,
|
'Exchange Plaza', Bandra-Kurla Complex,
|
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai-40001
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051
|
|
Scrip Code: 500540
|
NSE Symbol: PREMIER
|
|
|
|
Sub: Intimation of the Seventeenth Meeting of Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Premier Limited, the Corporate Debtor is scheduled on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 04:00 P.M.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and in accordance with the requirements of sub- clause 16(g) of Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Seventeenth Meeting of Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Premier Limited, the Corporate Debtor is scheduled on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 04:00 P.M.
You are requested to take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Premier Limited (In CIRP)
Kanak Jani
Resolution Professional
IP Reg. No: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-01757/2019-2020/12685
Registered. Office: 17, Sai Moreshwar Luxuria, Plot No. 74, Sector 18, Kharghar, Next to Sanjeevani International School, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra -410210Correspondence Office: 4th Floor, Indian Mercantile Mansion Extn,
Madame Cama Road, Colaba, Mumbai - 400005
Email Id: premier.cirp@gmail.com | Contact No: 9819875760