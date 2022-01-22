Premier : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

Kanak Jani

Chartered Accountant & Insolvency Professional

IBBI Reg No. IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-01757/2019-2020/12685

Date: January 22, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department Listing Department Floor 25, P.J. Towers, 'Exchange Plaza', Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai-40001 Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code: 500540 NSE Symbol: PREMIER

Sub: Intimation of the Seventeenth Meeting of Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Premier Limited, the Corporate Debtor is scheduled on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 04:00 P.M.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and in accordance with the requirements of sub- clause 16(g) of Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Seventeenth Meeting of Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Premier Limited, the Corporate Debtor is scheduled on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 04:00 P.M.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Premier Limited (In CIRP)

Kanak Jani

Resolution Professional

IP Reg. No: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-01757/2019-2020/12685

Registered. Office: 17, Sai Moreshwar Luxuria, Plot No. 74, Sector 18, Kharghar, Next to Sanjeevani International School, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra -410210Correspondence Office: 4th Floor, Indian Mercantile Mansion Extn,

Madame Cama Road, Colaba, Mumbai - 400005

Email Id: premier.cirp@gmail.com | Contact No: 9819875760