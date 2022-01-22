Log in
    500540   INE342A01018

PREMIER LIMITED

(500540)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Premier : Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

01/22/2022 | 01:14am EST
Kanak Jani

Chartered Accountant & Insolvency Professional

IBBI Reg No. IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-01757/2019-2020/12685

Date: January 22, 2022

To,



BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Listing Department

Floor 25, P.J. Towers,

'Exchange Plaza', Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-40001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 500540

NSE Symbol: PREMIER

Sub: Intimation of the Seventeenth Meeting of Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Premier Limited, the Corporate Debtor is scheduled on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 04:00 P.M.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and in accordance with the requirements of sub- clause 16(g) of Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Seventeenth Meeting of Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Premier Limited, the Corporate Debtor is scheduled on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 04:00 P.M.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Premier Limited (In CIRP)

Kanak Jani

Resolution Professional

IP Reg. No: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-01757/2019-2020/12685

Registered. Office: 17, Sai Moreshwar Luxuria, Plot No. 74, Sector 18, Kharghar, Next to Sanjeevani International School, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra -410210Correspondence Office: 4th Floor, Indian Mercantile Mansion Extn,

Madame Cama Road, Colaba, Mumbai - 400005

Email Id: premier.cirp@gmail.com | Contact No: 9819875760

Disclaimer

Premier Limited published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20,0 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
Net income 2021 -829 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 790 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 268 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales 2021 93,4x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maitreya V. Doshi Chairman & Managing Director
K. S. Nair Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Muktaji Tavhare Secretary, VP-Legal & Corporate Affairs
Ramesh Lakshman Adige Independent Non-Executive Director
Subramanian D. Padmanabhan Independent Non-Executive Director
